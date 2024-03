Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Garcia's home run came on the third pitch he saw, leading off the bottom of the first with a blast over the left-field wall. His homer was the only blemish on Pablo Lopez's line as he shut the door on Garcia and the rest of the Royals lineup. The third basemen parlayed a strong spring into a leadoff role and begins the season with a long ball after hitting just four last season over 464 at-bats.