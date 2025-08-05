Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Garcia singled in the sixth inning and added a solo homer in the eighth. The 25-year-old has now hit safely in nine of his past 11 games, tallying five multi-hit efforts with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in that span. For the season, he's slashing .298/.354/.470 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI, 51 runs scored and 20 steals across 458 plate appearances.