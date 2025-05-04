Garcia went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Orioles.

Garcia opened the scoring with a solo blast in the second inning and later tied the game with another homer in the sixth. Over his last 10 games, the 25-year-old has four multi-hit efforts with five extra-base hits, four RBI, five runs scored and four stolen bases. His recent surge has boosted his season slash to .319/.379/.496 with four long balls, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and seven steals across 132 plate appearances.