Garcia (elbow) is starting at third base and batting leadoff in Saturday's Cactus League contest against the Dodgers.

Garcia underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow in early December, but the procedure won't impact his ability to hit or to play the field early this spring. The soon-to-be 25-year-old posted a poor .613 OPS over 157 regular-season games for Kansas City last season, though he showed some signs of growth with a career-best 16.5 percent strikeout rate and 37 stolen bases in 39 attempts. Garcia is slated to open 2025 as the Royals' starting third baseman, but it remains to be seen if he'll hit atop the lineup after registering a paltry .281 OBP last year.