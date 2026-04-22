Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game after the fifth inning with an undisclosed injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what exactly happened with Garcia, as he struck out looking in the bottom of the fifth inning before being removed for defense prior to the start of the sixth. He had two popups in addition to the strikeout before departing. The Royals should have more on his status soon.

More News