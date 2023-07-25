Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

The homer was Garcia's first since July 3. In the 15 games between long balls, the infielder hit .220 (13-for-59) with three doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored. He's been solid this season, slashing .279/.329/.386 with four homers, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 278 plate appearances. He's been a near-everyday player since May, and he's been the Royals' preferred leadoff hitter for most of July.