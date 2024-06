Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Yankees.

Garcia has three steals over his last seven games, but he's gone just 5-for-32 (.156) in that span. He surged at the plate over the second half of May, but it appears he's leveled off again. The third baseman is slashing .251/.299/.373 with 16 steals, five home runs, 36 RBI and 43 runs scored over 66 contests out of the leadoff spot for the Royals.