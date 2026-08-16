Royals' Maikel Garcia: Looks poised to return Monday

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Garcia (hand) will go through a workout Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Athletics if he responds well, Jack Janes of MLB.com reports.

Quatraro left the door open for the Royals to get two key pieces in the lineup back Monday, as Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) also worked out in Kansas City on Sunday in preparation for a return from the IL. Garcia, who has been on the shelf since June 23 due to left hand muscle strain, resumed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday and went 3-for-16 with a double and a walk while playing on four consecutive days. He played full nine-inning games at third base in two of those contests and should be ready to unseat Nick Loftin as the primary option at that position once he comes off the IL.