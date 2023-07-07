Garcia went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Guardians.

Garcia's six-game hitting streak came to a close, but he drew multiple walks for the second time in his last four contests. The infielder's plate discipline is solid, with an 8.3 percent walk rate and 23.0 percent strikeout rate through 55 contests. He's displayed a solid hit tool by batting .291 with a .372 BABIP, and he's added three home runs, 14 stolen bases, 21 RBI and 26 runs scored through 222 plate appearances. He's settled into the leadoff spot over the last week after spending much of June moving around the lineup.