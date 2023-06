Garcia went 0-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

This was Garcia's third straight game with an RBI, and he's walked safely in three of his last four contests. He's had some pockets of productive hitting after a hot start to May, and he's now slashing .261/.330/.380 through 27 contests. The infielder has added a home run, five steals, 13 RBI and nine runs scored while seeing steady playing time primarily at third base.