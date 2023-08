Garcia went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and one RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

Garcia's RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. He's gone 3-for-11 over his last four games, and he's started three games in a row since shaking off a rib issue. The speedy infielder is up to 19 steals in 23 tries this season while adding four home runs, 43 RBI, 44 runs scored and a .283/.328/.376 slash line over 93 contests.