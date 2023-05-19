site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Garcia is not in the Royals' lineup for Friday's game in Chicago against the White Sox.
Garcia has been the Royals' primary third baseman of late while also being mixed in at other positions, but he'll begin this contest on the bench. Hunter Dozier will cover the hot corner.
