Garcia is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.
Garcia didn't start Opening Day but had been in the lineup for each of the last four tilts before beginning this one on the bench. Jonathan India is covering third base for the Royals against Freddy Peralta and the Brewers.
