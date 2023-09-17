Garcia went 0-for-3 with a stolen base, two walks and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Astros.

Garcia went hitless for the seventh time in his last nine games, but the two walks allowed him to generate some production anyway. The infielder is at a .273/.325/.368 slash line with 22 steals, four home runs, 49 RBI and 53 runs scored through 112 contests this season. While he's seen the bulk of the playing time at third base throughout the campaign, his recent struggles at the plate have opened the door for utility man Nick Loftin to earn time at the hot corner.