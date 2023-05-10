site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-maikel-garcia-out-of-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Maikel Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Garcia takes a break after going hitless in the first two games of the series against Chicago. Matt Duffy will step in for Garcia as the Royals' starting third baseman and No. 7 hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read