Royals' Maikel Garcia: Out with hand injury

The Royals placed Garcia on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left hand muscle strain.

The 26-year-old returned to the lineup the past two days after missing three games due to left hand soreness, but he apparently aggravated the injury and will now require a stint on the injured list. Garcia will be eligible to be reinstated in early July, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Nick Loftin has started the past five games at the hot corner -- Garcia filled in for Bobby Witt (knee) at shortstop Sunday and Monday -- and should continue to operate as Kansas City's primary third baseman while Garcia is on the shelf.