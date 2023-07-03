Garcia went 4-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Garcia was moved up to the leadoff spot for Sunday's thrashing of the Dodgers and thrived in his new role, though oddly enough, he didn't score a run in a game the Royals put up nine. The 23-year-old now has nine hits over his last three games, and in a small sample size batting leadoff he's slashing .500/.529/.563 with three RBI and a 1:2 BB:K in 16 at-bats. It's possible Garcia could stick at leadoff since the Royals haven't gotten great production out of that spot all year. He's been mighty impressive with his bat and is now slashing .292/.340/.389 with 13 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 23 runs and a 14:45 BB:K over 204 plate appearances.