Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Orioles.

Garcia was ice-cold entering Friday, going 0-for-20 over his previous five games with six strikeouts in that span. The third baseman is batting just .167 with four steals, three home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored over 85 plate appearances. The overall success of the rest of the roster has covered Garcia's recent struggles, which haven't cost him playing time yet.