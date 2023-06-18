Garcia went 1-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Angels.

Garcia went nine games without a steal before Saturday. He was a key piece of the Royals' walk-off win, delivering a game-tying RBI single, stealing second and then scoring the winning run on a Samad Taylor single. Garcia has a reasonable .254/.315/.354 slash line with a home run, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and six steals through 37 contests, and he appears to be over his slump from earlier in June. He's seen most of his time at third base, primarily competing with Nicky Lopez for playing time.