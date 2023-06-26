Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Garcia singled home Bobby Witt in the fourth for the Royals' only run of the afternoon and also stole his 11th base of the year before the inning was over. Garcia's exhibited his excellent speed but has also begun to prove himself as a hitter at the major league level. Over his last eight games, Garcia is slashing .387/.424/.516 with four RBI, seven runs, five steals and a 2:5 BB:K. He's been a rare bright spot for a Royals team that hasn't had much to get excited about this year.