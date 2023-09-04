Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

After starting August hot, Garcia tailed off in the second half of the month. He's gone 11-for-50 (.220) across his last 14 games, though he's hit safely in four straight contests. The infielder reached the 20-steal mark Sunday -- solid work for the rookie, though he's not running quite as much as he did in the minors. He's added a .280/.326/.375 slash line with four home runs, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored, 18 doubles and three triples through 101 contests.