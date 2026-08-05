Royals' Maikel Garcia: Receives cortisone injection

Garcia (hand) received a cortisone injection Tuesday and will be shut down for around five days before ramping up baseball activity, MLB.com reports.

Garcia has been on the injured list since June 22 due to a muscle strain in his left hand and was pulled off his rehab assignment after just one appearance with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 28 due to renewed discomfort. After meeting with a hand specialist Tuesday, the 26-year-old received a cortisone injection and was prescribed brief rest, a generally positive sign that his setback isn't overly concerning or season-ending. A more formal timeline is likely to emerge once Garcia resumes baseball activities. Before hitting the shelf, he slashed .261/.320/.373 with three homers, 30 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases across 69 games.