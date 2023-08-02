Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Garcia hit a solid .274 in July, and he's already off to a decent start in August. The infielder provided a sacrifice fly and an RBI single in the contest to help the Royals' offense from atop the order. For the season, Garcia is up to a .273/.321/.385 slash line with four home runs, 15 steals, 35 RBI and 32 runs scored through 74 games. He should continue to see time at leadoff while handling a near-everyday role at third base as the Royals move into prospect evaluation mode over the last two months of the campaign.