Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Garcia has had "no recurrence of symptoms" related to his strained left hamstring and is running at 90 percent speed, Joel Penfield of KCSN.com reports.

In addition to running, Garcia is also taking part in fielding drills and hitting in the batting cage, according to Quatraro. Currently in the midst of his second stint on the injured list of the season, Garcia looks on track to return to action at some point later this month, despite the 64-80 Royals having little at stake. After a breakout 2025 campaign, Garcia's performance has taken a step back this season, with the 26-year-old producing a .269/.324/.385 slash line to go with three home runs, five steals, 32 RBI and 34 runs in 73 games before he landed on the shelf Aug. 21.