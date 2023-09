Garcia went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in Friday's 12-5 win over the Yankees.

Garcia recorded both of his base hits in the first inning, with the Royals plating nine runs in the opening frame to cruise to an easy win. The 23-year-old has produced three multi-hit efforts in his last seven games and is slashing .266/.314/.340 with one home run and nine stolen bases overall in the second half.