Royals' Maikel Garcia: Slated for re-evaluation Sunday

Garcia (hand) began swinging during the All-Star break and is set to be re-evaluated Sunday, per MLB.com.

Garcia landed on the injured list June 23 due to a nagging muscle strain in his left hand, but the 26-year-old took a step in the right direction by beginning to swing a bat during the All-Star break. Sunday's re-evaluation will determine whether he's ready to ramp up his hitting progression, including taking full rounds of batting practice, and should provide a clearer picture of when the third baseman could return to game action. Before being shelved, Garcia hit .261/.320/.373 with three homers, 30 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases across 69 games.