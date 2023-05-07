Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Garcia continues to find a place in the lineup, and he's gone 7-for-19 (.368) while hitting safely in each of his five games since he was called up from Triple-A Omaha. The natural shortstop has seen most of his playing time at third base, though he also picked up a game at shortstop. He hit fifth in Saturday's contest after staying in the bottom half of the order initially, but it's too soon to tell if he's earned a more attractive slot in the lineup. Garcia has four RBI, three runs scored, two stolen bases and two doubles through 22 plate appearances.