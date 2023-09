Garcia went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Garcia has gotten going again at the plate, going 12-for-39 (.308) over his last 10 games while adding three steals in that span. The third baseman is up to 23 thefts in 29 attempts this season while primarily hitting out of the leadoff spot. He's at a .275/.325/.365 slash line with 49 RBI, 56 runs scored and four home runs through 118 contests overall.