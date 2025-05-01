Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rays.

Garcia had gone just 4-for-9 in steal attempts coming into Thursday's contest after swiping 37 bags in 39 tries last year. Garica has now hit safely in four straight contests, going 7-for-17 (.412) with three doubles in that span. Overall, he's slashing .296/.353/.435 with two homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored across 119 plate appearances this season.