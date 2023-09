Garcia went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Guardians.

Garcia slumped earlier in the month, but he's gone 9-for-26 (.346) over his last seven games. The infielder is now at a .276/.326/.369 slash line through 115 games, primarily serving as the Royals' leadoff hitter for over half of the campaign. He's added 22 stolen bases, four home runs, 49 RBI, 53 runs scored, 20 doubles and four triples.