Garcia went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.

It was an encouraging effort from Garcia after he'd gone 0-for-17 in his previous five games. The 23-year-old third baseman is up to 21 steals on the year while slashing a respectable .276/.324/.371 with four homers, 51 runs scored and 49 RBI as he continues to see a consistent starting role in Kansas City.