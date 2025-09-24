Garcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Garcia set the tone with a leadoff double in the first inning and later came around to score on a wild pitch, sparking what became his first three-hit performance since Aug. 10. While he's had a quieter September with a .620 OPS over 20 games, the third baseman's 2025 campaign as a whole has been a breakout. Through 155 contests, he owns an .809 OPS with 38 doubles, five triples, 16 homers, 72 RBI and 23 stolen bases, ranking second among Royals regulars in OPS behind only Bobby Witt.