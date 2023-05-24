Garcia went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Tigers.

After going 0-for-8 in his last three appearances, Garcia bounced back for a three-hit evening while also swiping his third base of the season. Since being called up from Triple-A Omaha, Garcia has slashed .262/.324/.338 in 18 games and should continue to be part of the Royals lineup moving forward given his defensive versatility. However, Garcia offers managers very little outside of his speed considering his lack of power (0.82 ISO) and position toward the tail end of a lineup that scores less than four runs per game.