Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run, and a triple in Wednesday's 9-7 win against the Athletics.

Garcia collected both of his hits in a seven-run eighth inning, during which he scored Kansas City's first run and drove in its last. After landing on the injured list with a hand injury in late June, Garcia has hit the ground running after being reinstated Monday, going 5-for-14 with two RBI. The 26-year-old is batting .266 on the season with three home runs, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, and five stolen bases in just 72 games.