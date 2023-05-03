Garcia went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
Garcia was slotted in as the Royals' eighth hitter and played third base in his Major League debut. He was one of two players to notch multiple base knocks. The 23 -year-old singled to lead off the seventh and later scored and reached again in the ninth on an infield hit. The Royals have the second-worst record in baseball and have nothing to lose, so Garcia should get an extended look in the lineup as the one of the club's top prospects.