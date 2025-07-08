Royals' Mark Canha: Lands on IL with elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals placed Canha on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left elbow epicondylitis.
Epicondylitis is the formal diagnosis of "tennis elbow," and it's not clear how long the injury might sideline Canha. Cam Devanney has taken Canha's spot on the roster.
