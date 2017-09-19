Gasparini slashed .227/.274/.355 over 450 plate appearances during his second season with Low-A Lexington in 2017.

The 20-year-old shortstop repeated Low-A after posting a measly .196/.256/.293 line in 2016, but Gasparini's numbers didn't recover much during his second attempt in the South Atlantic League. If one chooses to look at the bright side, the switch-hitting Italian did make noticeable improvements in contact rate and ISO. Unfortunately for Gasparini, he's yet to show much that would help him move up the minor-league ladder.