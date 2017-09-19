Royals' Marten Gasparini: Makes minimal gains in second year at Low-A
Gasparini slashed .227/.274/.355 over 450 plate appearances during his second season with Low-A Lexington in 2017.
The 20-year-old shortstop repeated Low-A after posting a measly .196/.256/.293 line in 2016, but Gasparini's numbers didn't recover much during his second attempt in the South Atlantic League. If one chooses to look at the bright side, the switch-hitting Italian did make noticeable improvements in contact rate and ISO. Unfortunately for Gasparini, he's yet to show much that would help him move up the minor-league ladder.
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...