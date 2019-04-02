Royals' Martin Maldonado: Handling full-time duty at catcher
Maldonado will start at catcher and bat eighth Tuesday against the Twins.
Like Salvador Perez (elbow) before him, Maldonado looks like he'll handle a heavy workload at catcher for the Royals. He has now settled in behind the dish in each of the Royals' first four games, with backup Cam Gallagher having yet to even enter a contest as a late-inning replacement or pinch-hitter.
