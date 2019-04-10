Royals' Martin Maldonado: Receives breather Wednesday
Maldonado is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Maldonado will head to the bench for Wednesday's night game with an afternoon contest on the docket Thursday. The backstop, who is 6-for-31 (.194) through nine games this season, will give way to Cameron Gallagher behind the dish in this one.
More News
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Receives day off•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Handling full-time duty at catcher•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Back in action•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Takes day off after HBP•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Spring debut coming Tuesday•
-
Royals' Martin Maldonado: Eased in on MiLB side•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...