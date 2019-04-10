Maldonado is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Maldonado will head to the bench for Wednesday's night game with an afternoon contest on the docket Thursday. The backstop, who is 6-for-31 (.194) through nine games this season, will give way to Cameron Gallagher behind the dish in this one.

