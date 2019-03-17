Maldonado will rest Sunday after being hit by a pitch in the calf during a minor-league game, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The hit by pitch happened Saturday and the Royals are just being cautious with Maldonado due to Monday's off day. The 32-year-old is still expected to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Cubs and should remain on track to start the season as the Royals' primary catcher.