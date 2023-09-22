Barnett logged a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 43 strikeouts and a 50 percent groundball rate in 32.2 innings (seven starts) for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Among recent college pitchers the Royals have drafted, Barnett had the best statistical season while splitting time between High-A and Double-A. A burly 6-foot righty who turns 23 in November, Barnett leans heavily on his mid-90s fastball and mid-80s slider. He built up to 114.2 innings this year, so he won't face any workload restrictions in 2024 while having a chance to pitch his way to the majors.