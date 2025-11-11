The Royals acquired Black from the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Logan Martin.

Black had been designated for assignment by the Giants last week and will now join the Royals' 40-man roster. The 25-year-old spent most of this season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he held a 5.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP alongside a 114:62 K:BB over 119.1 innings. Black has been used mostly as a starting pitcher to this point in his pro career, though it's not known whether the Royals intend to keep him in that role. The righty has minor-league options remaining.