Beaty left Wednesday's game versus the Tigers with an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-1 with an RBI groundout prior to his departure.

Beaty collided with Samad Taylor on a bloop single off the bat of Spencer Torkelson and was unable to continue. The Royals will likely provide an update on Beaty's status soon, but for now, he should be considered day-to-day.