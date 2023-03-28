site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-matt-beaty-reassigned-to-minors-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Matt Beaty: Reassigned to minors camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 28, 2023
at
5:10 pm ET
•
1 min read
Beaty was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Royals camp.
Beaty lost out in his pursuit of a bench spot in Kansas City despite an impressive showing at the plate in the Cactus League. He went just 4-for-43 (.093) in 20 major-league games with the Padres in 2022.
More News
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/10/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read