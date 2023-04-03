Duffy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Twins.
Duffy got the start at third base and batted ninth Sunday. Considering Hunter Dozier went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over the first two games of the season, this could be Duffy's chance to make a push for playing time. Over 77 games with the Angels last year, he slashed .250/.308/.311. He hasn't hit more than five homers in any of his last five seasons (dating back to 2016), so he shouldn't be counted on for power production.