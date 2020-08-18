Harvey was called up by the Royals on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Harvey hasn't been good for quite some time, but he still might be good enough for the Royals, who are short on rotation options at the moment and who play a doubleheader against the Reds on Wednesday. It hasn't yet been confirmed that Harvey will start one of those games, though he'll presumably be starting sometime soon. The 31-year-old hasn't done much lately to suggest he'll be a reliable fantasy option, however, as he posted a 7.09 ERA last season and owns a 5.65 ERA over the last four seasons combined.