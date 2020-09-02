Harvey (0-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out none across 1.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against Cleveland.

Harvey surrendered three home runs in his brief outing, with two of the first five hitters he faced taking him yard. Though 11 batters came to the plate, Harvey managed just four outs before being yanked from the contest. The team's plans for Harvey going forward remain unclear -- particularly after this performance -- though if he got another start it would likely come Monday in a rematch against Cleveland.