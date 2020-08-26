Harvey allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

This was an ugly outing and manager Mike Matheny had a quick hook, lifting Harvey after 54 pitches. That decision to lift Harvey early paid off as six relievers combined to shut the Cardinals out the rest of the way in Kansas City's comeback win. Harvey now has an 11.12 ERA and may be headed to the bullpen (or off the roster) with Jakob Junis (back) slated to return to the rotation Wednesday.