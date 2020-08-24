Harvey is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals in St. Louis, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kansas City will grant Harvey another turn through the rotation despite his underwhelming showing in his team debut versus the Reds last week, when he threw 33 of his 54 pitches for strikes and was charged with three runs on four hits and two walks over three innings. He should be able to work a little deeper Tuesday if he can be more economical with his pitch count, but Harvey may need a better showing if he hopes to stick in the rotation beyond this week. Jakob Junis (back) appears set to return from the injured list as soon as Wednesday, and he could bump Harvey to the bullpen or off the active roster if Kansas City wants to stick with a five-man starting staff.