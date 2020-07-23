Harvey is close to signing a minor-league deal with the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

According to Flanagan, Harvey will report to the team's alternative camp site, where he will apparently focus on gearing up for the 2021 campaign. That said, as Jon Heyman of MLB Network notes, the Royals are currently down a pair of starters due to illness (Brad Keller and Jakob Junis), so Harvey could get a chance to work his way into the rotation in 2020. The right-hander spent time with the Angels in 2019 but struggled to a 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 59.2 innings before being cut loose.